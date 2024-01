Nailing down my personal style is but a purchase away, or at least, that’s what I tell myself. But refreshingly, there’s a new trend on TikTok that’s encouraging us to do the opposite, and I’m feeling inspired. The brainchild of analyst and fashion writer, Mandy Lee ( @oldloserinbrooklyn ), the 75 Hard Style Challenge is all about turning inwards — specifically, to our wardrobes — to get comfortable with the pieces we already own and the styles that we naturally gravitate towards. The name itself is a riff on the hectic diet and fitness regimen of the same name that promotes “endurance” and “winning the war with yourself”, but this concept is blessedly more gentle.