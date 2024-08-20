All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We’re slowly but surely slipping into fall, and with that, we’re excited to indulge in pumpkin spice lattes, Gilmore Girls re-runs, spooky season, and extra-cozy outfits. And luckily, Refinery29 reader-favorite brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Everlane, and more have already released fall styles.
For those who miss back-to-school shopping, Everlane’s batch of new arrivals includes its “Preppycore” fall collection, which features oversized cardigans, statement stripes, and chunky loafers. The new drop also includes off-duty loungewear that you can wear around campus, to run errands, or cuddle up and watch Halloween movies. You’ll also find trending red (the color of 2024) styles across sweatsuit separates and midi dresses. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the brand’s utility barrel pants, which have gone viral on TikTok — and for a good reason.
Read on to peruse and shop Everlane’s fall arrivals, which you can start wearing now.
For those who miss back-to-school shopping, Everlane’s batch of new arrivals includes its “Preppycore” fall collection, which features oversized cardigans, statement stripes, and chunky loafers. The new drop also includes off-duty loungewear that you can wear around campus, to run errands, or cuddle up and watch Halloween movies. You’ll also find trending red (the color of 2024) styles across sweatsuit separates and midi dresses. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the brand’s utility barrel pants, which have gone viral on TikTok — and for a good reason.
Read on to peruse and shop Everlane’s fall arrivals, which you can start wearing now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Everlane Fall Preppycore Styles
If you want to feel and look like you stepped out of an ‘80s coming-of-age movie, look to Everlane’s “Preppycore” fall collection. From striped button-down shirts and polo tops to oversized blazers and cardigans, there are tons of nostalgic silhouettes and prints that make for tried-and-true fall styles. Wear the tops on their own or layer up button-downs with sweaters and jackets for an ultra-preppy look as the temperatures drop. You’ll also find trending denim, like vintage-inspired jeans and denim skirts to serve as the building blocks of your fall outfits.
Everlane Off-Duty Loungewear
Fall is synonymous with cozy season, which means bundling up. Everlane has a new off-duty loungewear collection, full of sweatsuit staples like organic cotton half-zip sweaters, hoodies, and joggers to do just that. Wear these styles — which come in neutrals like black, navy, grey, bone, and beige — paired together as matching sets. Or: blend the colorways for a mismatched look or with jeans for a casual vibe.
Everlane Trending Poppy Red Styles
Refinery29 editors love red, a color that’s bold yet wearable and versatile. Everlane currently has a section dedicated to the vibrant Poppy Red, which is a fun alternative to more typical fall hues like burgundy or rust orange. Add the hue to your fall wardrobe as a pop of color via a pair of knit ballet flats or go for a full-on red sweater dress.
Everlane TikTok-Famous Pants
Everlane’s utility pants are all bestsellers and famous in their own right, with the Utility Barrel Pant — which has a 4.6-star rating courtesy of 1,402 customers — in particular, gaining a cult-status on TikTok for its statement stitching and flattering fit. This silhouette is also available in denim options. Or you can check out the popular utilitarian style in similar silhouettes, like wide-leg pants, straight-leg pants, or curve-leg pants.