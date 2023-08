20 Wardrobe Staples You Can Wear On Repeat From Now Through Fall

Don’t get us wrong, we’re enjoying summer as much as everyone else, but we’re already looking ahead to the fall, particularly all the chic and cozy fall outfits we’ll be wearing. But what about that (somewhat dreaded) in-between phase? When it’s not too hot and not too cold and not quite sweater weather yet? If you stress over putting together outfits, particularly in that late August through early October phase, then it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with basics for easy-to-throw-together transitional weather outfits.If you're wondering which pieces you can wear from the summer through the fall, we have some proposals for wardrobe staples that can be worn across seasons and styled differently depending on the weather and occasion. From basic T-shirts and denim jackets to midi skirts and ballet flats , we’ve compiled a mix of tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear, and shoes suitable for summer to fall outfits. For instance, on cooler summer days, opt for light knits and relaxed jackets, and on warmer fall days, layer multiple pieces together. Scroll on to see which clothing items and shoes you can add to your closet right now to help easily build transitional weather outfits.