20 Wardrobe Staples You Can Wear On Repeat From Now Until Autumn

Don’t get us wrong, we’re enjoying summer as much as everyone else but we’re already looking ahead to the autumn, particularly all the chic and cosy autumn outfits we’ll be wearing. But what about that (somewhat dreaded) in-between phase? When it’s not too hot and not too cold and not quite jumper weather yet? If you stress over putting together outfits, particularly in that late August to early October phase, then it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with basics for easy-to-throw-together, transitional weather outfits.
If you're wondering which pieces you can wear from summer through to autumn, we have some proposals for wardrobe staples that can be worn across seasons and styled differently depending on the weather and occasion. From basic T-shirts and denim jackets to midi skirts and ballet flats, we’ve compiled a mix of tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear and shoes suitable for summer to autumn outfits. On cooler summer days, opt for light knits and relaxed jackets; on warmer autumn days, layer multiple pieces together. Scroll on to see which clothing items and shoes you can add to your wardrobe right now to build transitional weather outfits easily.
If you're wondering which pieces you can wear from summer through to autumn, we have some proposals for wardrobe staples that can be worn across seasons and styled differently depending on the weather and occasion. From basic T-shirts and denim jackets to midi skirts and ballet flats, we’ve compiled a mix of tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear and shoes suitable for summer to autumn outfits. On cooler summer days, opt for light knits and relaxed jackets; on warmer autumn days, layer multiple pieces together. Scroll on to see which clothing items and shoes you can add to your wardrobe right now to build transitional weather outfits easily.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Transitional Tops
When the weather is cool, you can be lenient with your shirt choices, especially when it's chillier, because you can just layer up. For a tried-and-true option, you can’t go wrong with a crisp white button-down shirt, no matter the season. Go for one that's slightly oversized so you can wear it open or closed, and with the arms rolled up for a relaxed (and non-sweaty) fit. Classic T-shirts (and T-shirt bodysuits like the one below) are another go-to. Stick to a clean white or an off-white for true autumn vibes. Other trends to partake in for the remainder of summer and beyond include layering sheer and mesh pieces and donning off-the-shoulder tops, slightly elevating your basics with interesting details.
Transitional Trousers & Skirts
For bottoms, you may want to stick to longer hemlines when cooler weather hits, moving away from denim shorts and miniskirts and towards wide-leg jeans and midi and maxi skirts. As we know, denim can be worn effortlessly across all four seasons but styles like wide-leg jeans and maxi denim skirts are trending — and are particularly great for transitional dressing since they leave breathing room for your legs. Midi skirts are just as versatile. Wear them with sandals and trainers in the summer or heels and boots in the winter (and add a pair of tights underneath if necessary). Or go for a pair of lounge-y tapered trousers, like those in the Free People knit jumper set above.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Transitional Dresses & One-Pieces
Another simple way to create a transitional weather outfit is by sticking to a dress or another one-piece, like a jumpsuit or pair of dungarees. While you likely have a wardrobe full of summer dresses right now, it’s not too early to start looking for autumn dresses. What does this look like exactly? Well, we recommend going for lightweight ribbed dresses, sleeveless so they can be layered with a cardigan or jacket, or short-sleeved with interesting details. They can be super casual or more elevated (think: buttons, belts, collars and slits). Are you more of a trousers person than a dress person? Then consider finding a versatile jumpsuit that can be dressed up or down with your shoes and accessories or durable dungarees that can be paired with a classic T-shirt (see above!).
Transitional Outerwear
It’s layering time. An easy way to cover up without wearing an ultra-cosy and warm long-sleeve top is to throw lightweight outerwear over your shirt or dress. A cardigan is quintessentially autumn but you can make it work in the summer too, especially if the fabric isn’t too thick or heavy and if the style has a low neckline or buttons for a non-constricting fit. Other staples that you likely already have in your wardrobe and that you can wear time and time again include denim jackets (like the one above with a vented back), shackets (the brilliant shirt-jacket hybrid) and other relaxed fit raincoats (like the wind- and water-repellent one from Lululemon).
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Transitional Shoes
As the days and nights get less steamy, you’ll start stepping out of your sandals and flip-flops and into more closed-toe shoes. For an everyday shoe, go for a pair of chic, season-less white trainers or a pair of open-back flat mules. If you’re looking for a slightly more elevated shoe that you can wear to work (and gives more preppy autumn vibes), consider classic loafers. And whether or not you love ballet flats, their renewed trendiness means you’ll continue seeing them throughout the summer and well into the autumn. They’re sleek, versatile and easy to throw on for a put-together outfit.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.