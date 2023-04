From Daisy Jones To Taylor Swift, This Is The Summer Of The Witchy Dress

Taking one look at my TikTok feed right now, the women of music (real and fictional alike) seem to agree. Here's Taylor Swift twirling to "august" on the Eras tour ; there's Daisy Jones , illuminated by the spotlight in a flowing kimono. Check out Florence Welch spinning in layers of vintage lace and Stevie Nicks — the original witchy fashion icon — on her first solo tour in six years, signature shawl in hand. It’s even become a staple of TikTok's Lizzy McAlpine "Ceilings" trend . After all, who doesn’t daydream about running through a forest or wildflower meadow in a floaty dress?