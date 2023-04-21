From Daisy Jones To Taylor Swift, This Is The Summer Of The Witchy Dress

Gone are the days of Miu Miu micro minis and the teeny tiny, Y2K bodycon dresses that popped off post-lockdown. I’m calling it now: summer 2023 is the season of the witch (or, at least, the witchy dress). Long and flowing with billowing sleeves and swishy cape attachments or ruffles that ripple down the leg, this is a festival-ready piece made for dancing, twirling and spinning around in.
Taking one look at my TikTok feed right now, the women of music (real and fictional alike) seem to agree. Here's Taylor Swift twirling to "august" on the Eras tour; there's Daisy Jones, illuminated by the spotlight in a flowing kimono. Check out Florence Welch spinning in layers of vintage lace and Stevie Nicks — the original witchy fashion icon — on her first solo tour in six years, signature shawl in hand. It’s even become a staple of TikTok's Lizzy McAlpine "Ceilings" trend. After all, who doesn’t daydream about running through a forest or wildflower meadow in a floaty dress?
To bring your witchy woman, rockstar and forest nymph dreams to life, we’ve trawled the internet for the very best flowy maxi dresses on offer. Back up, back up, it’s twirling time.
