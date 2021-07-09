There are a lot of ways to rock shorts during the summer: short sets; sweat shorts; short shorts. And, after more than a year of staying inside, there's nothing we want more than to liberate our legs from the confines of their matching sweatsuits. While we might be spoiled for choice when it comes to this barely-there clothing category, there's one style that reigns supreme as a seasonal classic: high-waisted denim shorts.
If summer were a garment, high-waisted denim shorts would be IT. But, that doesn't mean they're easy to shop for. With factors like length, material, and the potential for chafing to consider, finding the right (read: most flattering) option isn't as simple as, say, shopping for a long flowy sundress. To help, we tapped the sage advice of internet reviewers to vet a list of top-rated styles. Ahead, shop the high-waisted denim shorts happy cyber shoppers are raving about — from AE to Madewell to H&M and beyond.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.