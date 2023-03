These Outfits Will Have You Festival-Ready In Minutes

Huddling around a stage with hundreds or even thousands of people is no easy feat. Your feet can get tired, and things can get sweaty with the sun beating down on you. Opt for a breezy ensemble of lightweight bucket hats, mesh or sheer attire, and comfy sneakers on your feet. If you're opting for a top and bottom look rather than a dress, then Levi's slouchy vintage-inspired patchwork denim shorts is the way to go. Lululemon's trusty belt bag slung around your waist is also a must-have item — you'll need your hands to freely sway to the beat.