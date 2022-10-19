Embrace Power-Dressing This Fall With An Edgy Leather Blazer

Meet the fashion baby of the leather jacket and the blazer, aka the ever-so-edgy leather blazer. The sleek concoction is a staple for chic attire, whether you're pairing it with a sweater and trousers for those in-office days or over an LBD and knee-high boots for Friday nights. We understand how powerful a piece of clothing can make you feel from the lowest point in your day to the highest. So we've compiled a list curated to bring confidence for the color maximalists, minimalists, and everyone in between.
There are 20 leather blazers in colorful hues like chocolate, biker red, khaki green, white, and more for perusing. It doesn't stop there, as you can find the vast collection of outerwear in designs of preppy double-breasted options to sultry cropped blazers, belted kinds, and even a collarless one — not to mention in faux variations and 100% genuine leather styles. So why not introduce a new leather blazer to your fall outerwear? We swear you won't regret it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.