In an unexpected twist of events, the pandemic sweatpant era has suddenly dissipated and, in turn, the dress pant has emerged. The burgeoning trouser trend — most popular in classic black or even in off-white cream — has been spreading quickly and widely on fashion TikTok with wearers showing off their GRWM (Get Ready With Me) routines with the slinky, wide-leg slack as the anchor for their looks. Of course, the capsule wardrobe dress pant has traditionally been reserved for the workplace , but, paired with a casual ribbed tank or cotton tee, these pantaloons are an effortless, elevated substitute for the everyday blue jean . Throw a black blazer over the whole thing and you'll instantly look like a creative exec ready to crush a PowerPoint presentation. As for shoes , these versatile bottoms can take on virtually any type of footwear — sneakers, loafers, sandals, heels, need we go on — with NBD insouciance. What we're getting at is this: A great pair of black dress pants might improve your sartorial game significantly. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most-loved and newly-revealed styles, many of which are ranked and rated by happy customers.