In an unexpected twist of events, the pandemic sweatpant era has suddenly dissipated and, in turn, the dress pant has emerged. The burgeoning trouser trend — most popular in classic black or even in off-white cream — has been spreading quickly and widely on fashion TikTok with wearers showing off their GRWM (Get Ready With Me) routines with the slinky, wide-leg slack as the anchor for their looks. Of course, the capsule wardrobe dress pant has traditionally been reserved for the workplace, but, paired with a casual ribbed tank or cotton tee, these pantaloons are an effortless, elevated substitute for the everyday blue jean. Throw a black blazer over the whole thing and you'll instantly look like a creative exec ready to crush a PowerPoint presentation. As for shoes, these versatile bottoms can take on virtually any type of footwear — sneakers, loafers, sandals, heels, need we go on — with NBD insouciance. What we're getting at is this: A great pair of black dress pants might improve your sartorial game significantly. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most-loved and newly-revealed styles, many of which are ranked and rated by happy customers.
The Cult-Status Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 10 reviews at Anthropologie
I recently wrote a review of Anthropologie's best-selling Colette pant, which has gained a rabid fanbase over the past two years for its ultra-comfy, ultra-flattering fabric that drapes beautifully on the leg. While the Colette comes in a variety of fabrics and colors (like casual linen), these Ponte pants are better suited for those who prefer a more professional look because of their slightly thicker, double-knit construction. It's also become a favorite of anthro fans and employees. "Stumbled upon these beauties in the Ottawa Anthropologie. Holy moly, am I ever glad I did," wrote one happy customer. "Both of the sales associates that helped me were wearing these pants and couldn't speak more highly of them. I have now joined the cult of Maeve trouser fans." Another gushed, "These are just WELL MADE, perfectly tailored pants. The fabric is smooth and light with just the right amount of stretch. Perfect for business or casual outfits. Currently debating whether to pull the trigger on buying these in olive because, dang!"
The Best Cropped Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 65 reviews at Aritzia
Though it's hard to see from the photo, these cropped dress pants have a very clean, sleek pleated fold down the front. It makes for super easy pants to dress up with a blazer or a nice dress shirt for a more put-together event. Plus, with length options available for short, regular, and tall folks, there's a cropped version for every kind of leg. The material is on the thinner side — Aritzia describes it as a "drapey Japanese matte-crepe fabric" — which means these are best suited to warmer temps. "Truly effortless=perfect style, fabulous fit, and length (regular cropped works as normal pant length for me, no alterations required)," wrote a reviewer. "Great quality! You deserve these pants!"
The Dress Pant For Curvy Bods
The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 10 reviews at Madewell
This pant is a solid, full-length option for those who want a classic black trouser, but it especially gets rave reviews from cuvier customers. "Great for the curvy gal," one reviewer explained. "This material feels like heaven! The pleating gives you a nice pulled-in silhouette, and the shape of the leg is just wide enough. I sometimes have trouble with gapping at the back, but these didn’t give me any trouble!" Made from Madewell's sustainably-made blend of Do Well materials — 48% Tencel lyocell, 33% cotton, and 19% linen — these drapey pants are as chic as they are consciously designed.
The Budget-Friendly Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars and 208 reviews at Nordstrom Rack
Want to dip into the black dress pant trend but not fully committed to investing in an expensive pair? Don't forget to peruse Nordstrom Rack. These flowy crepe pants are elevated enough for the workplace but still have an elastic-back waist and pull-on style that allow for easy, breezy wear. "Comfortable and loose in all the right areas. Great for taking to work or dress up if you’re looking for a business casual look," wrote one reviewer. Customers do note that the style runs big and roomy in the leg, so you may want to consider sizing down.
The Flared Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 22 reviews at Free People
Who says dress pants need to be boring? These Free People slacks have a loosey-goosey, slinky flare that's reminiscent of Y2K bottoms but with a high-rise waist. "These pants will go with anything. The fabric is soft and silky, kind of like cupro crossed with jersey, if that makes any sense," wrote a reviewer. "For this price especially, they make a great basic. And since I'm a Baby Boomer, I like the higher rise. Be warned though, they run a full size smaller. I wear an 8/10, and the 12 is perfect on me. Glad I read the reviews first."
The Best Dress Pant For Tall People
The Hype: 4.08 out of 5 stars and 75 reviews at Everlane
Everlane recently dropped a collection of suiting basics that I got to try on firsthand. While the breathable Tencel fabric is outstanding and easy to wear, I would say that these pants are best for taller folks. (The "short" inseam option runs 30 inches while the "regular" is 32 inches — so, not very petite-friendly! However, the 30 inch inseam looked perfect on my 5-foot-7-inch friend.) "In love with these pants. They’re very comfortable and flattering. I’m 5’7" and the short fit perfectly for a more standard professional look," wrote a reviewer who bought these for work. "I purchased in my usual size and they’re a little roomy in the waist, but a size lower was a bit uncomfortable. Honestly, it’s just enough for them to be comfortable while sitting and I already ordered in a second color."
The Plus-Size Dress Pant
We are massive fans of 11 Honore at R29 — the thoughtful brand sure knows how to design and construct well-made pieces in extended sizes. This baggy, wide-leg pant has a classic button and zip closure but also has an elastic waist in the back for a comfortable fit. A slightly stretchy, satin-finish material allows the pant to skim and shimmy down the leg, as well. And, with the right styling, these trousers can easily transition from day to night thanks to the high-waist sash and gentle pleating down the front.
The Dress Pant In Lightweight Linen
Abercrombie & Fitch's latest tailored style is this trouser, made with a fabric that's 55% linen and 45% viscose. The result is a super lightweight, summer-friendly pant that will wear swimmingly for the warm months ahead. Though it's a brand-new style with no reviews yet, it looks as though shoppers are ravenous for this trend — many of the sizes and inseams are already sold out. (But, knowing A&F, we imagine this will be restocked in no time.)
The Super-Flared Dress Pant
These trend-forward Urban Outfitters trousers boast the most bell-like silhouette out of all the dress pants in this story — which may pique those who pine for a retro '70s look. This pant does have an inseam of 29" which means it may not be the best option for petite folks (hem this style and you'll risk messing up the flares) — but if you've got the gams for it, we think this dress pant is sure to garner a well-deserved street-style moment.
The Classic Dress Pant
The Hype: 4.2 out of 5 stars and 306 reviews at H&M
"SUPER COMFORTABLE!! Would definitely recommend it. Thighs are not pilling either!" one reviewer raved. "The waist has elastic so it is super comfortable. You can easily layer underneath as well. Legs are a bit long on my 5'6" frame but I am not stepping on them. Anyone who was shorter would though," they warned. Still, if you're looking for classic dress pants that are full-length (and under $25), you really can't go wrong with this affordable style from H&M.
