Once strictly office attire, black dress trousers have fully entered their cool-girl era. With a tee and trainers, they bring polish to casual dressing. Swap in a feminine blouse or sleek knit, and suddenly, they’re ready for a night out. Top it off with a blazer, and you’ve got a look that means business — whether you’re actually heading to a big meeting or just craving a slick, confident vibe over espresso martinis.
The best pairs don’t just look good — they fit like a glove and are comfy enough for hours-long wear (including after you’ve kicked off your shoes). No weird gaping, no awkward sagging; just sharp, versatile silhouettes that work for any scenario. Whether you’re into wide-leg wool trousers, pleated styles, cropped and flared fits, or luxe silk and velvet options, we’ve culled the strongest picks from R29-reader-favourite retailers and brands.
Ahead, the best black dress trousers worth adding to your rotation right now.
A little ‘60s sailor, a little Parisian cool — these ultra-high-waist wool trousers are pure French-girl vibes.
A modern take on the classic black trouser, with subtle barrel legs and sharp pleats that bring just the right amount of drama.
Minimalist suiting at its best, these fluid wool trousers make a statement whether styled as a three-piece set or paired with a tee and ballet flats.
A bestseller for a reason — this magic-stretch wide leg is available in every fit, from standard to petite, plus, tall, and adaptive, proving great trousers should be for everybody. And now, available in a spring-ready linen blend for warmer days ahead.
Soft, slinky and sourced from Japan, this high-rise, wide-leg trouser drapes like a dream with an effortless, flowy fit.
Luxe yet lounge-worthy — these plush velvet trousers bring a decadent touch to dressed-up or dressed-down moments.
The viral fit for a reason — this high-rise wide-leg trouser hugs curves with no waist gap and delivers a menswear-inspired polish.
Fanciful, feathered and made for a night out — these party-ready trousers bring the drama in the best way.
Easygoing but polished — these drapey twill trousers effortlessly flex between casual and dressy.
With effortless drape and Parisian charm, these flowy, pleated trousers make an understated statement with every step.
The ultimate workweek-to-weekend black trousers. Buttery soft with perfect pleats and a slouchy wide-leg fit, they’re polished enough for meetings yet relaxed enough for off-duty plans.
Finally, the perfect wide-leg trousers for petites. A flowy, pleated fit that proves great tailoring shouldn’t require a trip to the tailor.
Stretchy yet structured, these ponte trousers sculpt and smooth while pintuck detailing offers a leg-lengthening effect.
A £50 find that looks way more expensive. The lightweight linen blend and pleated waist make them a go-to for warm days and polished outfits alike.
A tuxedo-inspired take on wide-leg trousers made for dressier moments. Tailored to perfection with front pleats and a sleek high rise.
With a tapered barrel shape, pull-on fit and stretch, these trousers deliver all-day polish without the fuss.
As swishy as they come, these ultra-stretchy, pyjama-soft trousers bring maximum movement with a drapey wide-leg silhouette.
A tailored take on nautical. With sharp button details and a straight-leg fit, these sailor-inspired trousers balance timeless charm with modern polish.
Sculpted and sleek, this high-rise trouser snatches the waist, smooths the silhouette and brings power-dressing energy to any outfit.
Polished, but not stuffy, this slim-leg trouser keeps things sharp with gold-button details and a curve-hugging fit.
The definition of relaxed tailoring, this wide-leg is crafted from an airy linen blend with a subtle sheen for easy spring sophistication.
As classic as it gets, these slim-fit wool trousers are a grounding base for everything from crisp shirting to soft knits and flowy tops.
The definition of slouchy cool. With a straight leg and soft pleat, these twill trousers bring polished ease to any outfit.
