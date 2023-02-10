4 Easy Fringe Outfits To Replicate This Spring

After fringe reappeared on runways last year, fashion mavens were thrilled for the dramatic detail's return. That meant more statement dresses to play around with and complementing accessories. Yet, the question at hand was if people were going to give it another try. Now, a year later, fringe is officially a spring 2023 fashion trend, and fashion enthusiasts are adding styles to their wardrobes left and right. So if you noticed a surge of celebrities wearing fringe attire at the 2023 Grammys — like Jennifer Lopez, Viola Davis, and Harry Styles — you weren't alone.
The playful detailing can be intimidating to style though. Where do you begin, and what'll match with it? Will it even look good? Rest assured, we're here to show you just how easy it is to incorporate fringe into your wardrobe. You'd be surprised by the transformation a fringe blazer can make to your work outfits — yes, you heard that correctly, a work-appropriate fringe blazer. However, balance is key to styling fringe. You don't want to go overboard, so we've added various items like shoes, sunglasses, and handbags to complement the show's star. There are also fringe accessories, from a mini tote bag to boots. So take another chance on this whimsical trend, and find easy tips on how to style fringe and outfit inspirations for the office, weekends, and vacations.
"Throwing It Back To The '70s" Fringe
Introducing an ensemble that's a blast from the past. While fringe is commonly associated with Western fashion, we're highlighting the groovy, free-spirited vibe of the '70s with its lively prints, quirky designs, and bold colors. *Color maximalists have entered the chat* Let loose a little and upgrade your off-duty ensembles with a playful statement look.
Take for example, Anthropologie's adorable rainbow-cropped cardigan. It has a playful, laid-back fringe hem that you could style with any vibrant-hued bottom — or casually with a denim maxi skirt or jeans. To balance out all the shades, opt for a neutral-colored bag like Petit Kouraj's crisp white Ecru fringe one. You won't lose the buoyancy that comes with fringe, as this bag has the brand's signature fringe detailing of long cords. Remember to take a picture moving the bag side to side to show off the flowing strands.
Dazzling Fringe Vacay Looks To Sashay In
When you're on vacation, no one has time to waste indoors. Instead of pondering over what matches what, have a coordinating look on hand. Saylor's Ellise set is designed for vacay nights with its sultry crop top and midi-length skirt.
Unlike the loose fringe strands of the Anthropologie cardigan, this one has a macramé design for a fashionable touch. If you're planning on dancing and want that bit of pizzazz, look for a set that has double the fun with fringe touches. The top and bottom hem from Saylor showcase this point for a look you can sashay all night long in. Add a few shimmering accessories with a micro bag — Pakistani-brand WARP has tons of striking styles — and pumps to complete the look, and you're ready to dance.
A Spunky Cozy Fringe Office 'Fit
Give your work blazers a flourish with fringe. It'll take any simple office look to the next level while maintaining its professional appearance. There are various denim jackets with this similar flair, but you wouldn't expect it from a blazer. This literal show-stopper's front and back fringe detailing will have everyone asking you where you bought it. Don't stop there, as a turtleneck sweater adds a cozy factor, and chunky loafers help elevate the ensemble. Additionally, the coordinating brown hues laced throughout such as Charle & Keith's Buckled Platform Penny Loafer's add a finishing touch.
A Dreamy & Airy Fringe Weekend Ensemble
Turn down the edginess with an airy ensemble for weekends. Torrid's semi-sheer ruana comes in a blush pink that gives off a delicate silhouette with its floral pattern and wide sleeves. Meanwhile, the fringe adds that touch of femininity to it.
You only need a white top to let the limelight be on the ruana, so a matching bottom with similar hues would pair beautifully — like Find Me Now's sunset-colored skirt. However, if you want to take it a step further and emphasize the fringe, a white knee-high boot with tiers is the way to go. The best part is you can match the boot with any of the fringe pieces above.
