Our Favorite Eco-Friendly Kicks For Summer

Now, more than ever, the sneaker is our friend. With a daily routine that consists of working out, working from home, and then walking the same six-block neighborhood radius, comfort and ease rule just about every sartorial decision we make — and sneakers check off each of those boxes (with added bonus points for personal-style expression, too). But when it comes to sustainability, our favorite supportive shoe isn't always as eco-friendly.
Many sneakers can be heavy on non-biodegradable synthetics, which ultimately contributes to the pile-up of plastic that’s seeping into every surface on the planet (even the atmosphere). But, luckily, there's a growing host of footwear brands working to come up with a more sustainable solution: styles with all the bounce, comfort, and swag that we look for in a tennis shoe, without all of the waste and environmental degradation that's commonly associated with sneakers.
If you're in the market for a new pair of sustainably-made trainers, then you've come to the right page. Do the planet (and your feet) a favor by shopping with one of our favorite eco-conscious-kick creators ahead — from Allbirds to Veja.
