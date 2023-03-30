These Nisolo Sandals Are Chic, Sustainable, & Perfect For Any Occasion

When it comes to sandals, I won't lie: My vibe leans toward gorp-core chic. (My personal faves are Birkenstocks, Tevas, and Reef.) I love dressing a chunky, flat sandal with a silk slip dress or keeping it casual with denim. But as I've gotten older, my style has evolved, and when I found Nisolo, I knew they were the perfect brand to take me to elevated, sustainable heights.
Nashville-based Nisolo is a certified B-corp, and it has made sustainable practices at the heart of everything it does. Each Nisolo purchase comes with a sustainability facts card (think nutrition facts, but make it eco), and the brand also has a shoe-recycling program via a partnership with Soles4Souls, which provides new and gently worn shoes to communities in need while simultaneously diverting bulky footwear from landfills.
The brand is best known for its sustainably crafted leather goods, including bags, small accessories, and the like, but it also has a jewelry line spanning earrings, bracelets, and more. However, as a self-professed shoe obsessive, I immediately gravitated toward the brand's array of slip-ons, mules, and block-heeled sandals in various earth tones.
With Earth Month just around the corner, there's no better time to make sustainable choices with your fashion purchases, and while you're at it, discover some stylish shoes along the way. Ahead, five essential sandal styles you'll want to wear on repeat this spring. (Psst, R29 readers can take 20% off their first order with promo code NISOLO2023 at checkout from now until May 22.)
You never forget your first — and these were the first Nisolo shoes I ever got. Whenever I want to dress up an outfit but still keep it low-key, these shoes are my absolute go-to. Even though they have a bit of a heel, the platform makes these super easy to walk in. I also love the wooden sole, which gives beachy, boho vibes while still keeping it chic.
For a dressier feel, the Stella sandals are perfect for going from the office to a first date. (Pro tip: Block heels are your friend.)
Run errands and go on all the hot girl walks your heart desires with the Go-To Flatform Sandal, an effortlessly cool, flat style that combines form and function with a side of sporty style.
Inspired by traditional Mexican footwear of the same name, Nisolo's take on the iconic artisan silhouette features buttery, handwoven leather and a slip-on profile for effortless 'fit-making.
These heeled mules come in black, white, tan, and blush — and TBH‚ we want them in every color. Thanks to the crisscross straps, the overall vibe is minimalist, never boring.
