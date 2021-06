In the keep pile: sandals so versatile, you could wear them for all occasions and with all outfits. And Reef , the footwear brand that prides itself on all-day comfort, has dreamed up a pair that checks all the boxes. The Water Vista sandal — packaged in sleek, monochrome colorways (we’re partial to the white) — not only boasts a lightweight molded footbed, but it also features adjustable straps and a super durable outsole that can withstand even your hardiest venture. In other words, the water-friendly sandal is impressive for its support, its unparalleled comfort (plus, no breaking-in period), and its transcendent ability to tread both water and land.