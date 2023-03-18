The 5 Essential Styles From French Sneaker Brand Veja

Comment dit-on "sneakers" en Français? (The answer: Baskets!) Even if you've never heard of the French sneaker label Veja, you've definitely seen it out and about — and likely on the feet of your most stylish friend that always finds out about the coolest brands before anyone else.
I hate to say I loved Veja before it was even cool, but I remember discovering the brand way back in 2015 when its sneakers were spotted on celebrities I adored, including Emma Watson, Marion Cotillard, and Eddie Redmayne. (In 2017, I even interviewed Veja co-founder Sébastien Kopp for Fashionista, which was a dream come true.) Needless to say, I've been a loyal fan of the brand ever since.
Chic factor aside (more on that in a bit), what Veja is perhaps best known for is for being sustainable before "ethical" and "recycled" were the buzzwords they are today. ("We decided to reinvent a product that was very common, but to deconstruct it and reconstruct it again, but making a positive environmental and social impact at every step of the way," Kopp told me in the 2017 Fashionista interview.) From the very beginning of the brand, responsibly sourced rubber, textiles, and natural skins were baked into Veja's DNA, as were ensuring that factories provided fair wages and safe conditions. (It also famously has a $0 marketing budget, allowing for funds to go further where it counts: production, raw materials, and employees' paychecks.)
Unsurprisingly, the brand has never been more popular, and ahead of Earth Month, we decided to round up the most essential Veja styles to add to your collection. Keep scrolling to shop them below.
I own several pairs of Veja sneakers, and the Esplar is one that I will probably repurchase until the day I die. It's a classic silhouette I keep going back to — the tennis shoe-inspired body feels sportif yet elevated, and the comfort factor alone makes these a 10/10 — and a must-have for any Veja fan.
The V-10 is another Veja classic, a favorite of myself and my colleague, who I nagged for this story. I love the perforated leather detailing on these, as well as the slightly higher profile and pop of color. To me, the V-10 is your classic basketball sneaker, after going on a Parisian holiday.
The Campo is similar to the Esplar, but it has a slightly more streamlined, sleeker profile that I personally love pairing with dresses and skirts. My fiancé gifted me a pair of green-accented Campos for my birthday a few years ago, and I still wear mine all the time.
Veja's Nova is another go-to style of my aforementioned co-worker, and I have to say, I may have been sleeping on the style big time. I usually don't go for high-tops, but these are utterly chic — especially when rendered in this gorgeous camel beige.
For all the sporty spices out there, Veja also makes performance sneakers, in addition to its more lifestyle- and fashion-forward styles. The Condor 2 has nearly flawless reviews, and it is ideal for any level of runner who wants a sustainably made shoe they can feel good about.
