Veja’s Sneaker Collab With Mansur Gavriel Is Like Walking On Sunshine

There's something about a fresh new pair of sneakers that really gets us going. After all, what better motivation is there to make moves in the world than a pair of kicks designed to support you every step of the way? Add a pop of color and a cool collab to the mix, and you've got yourself a sneaker that sets a bold tone for season ahead, which is why we're racing to add Veja's latest drop — launching today — to our cyber carts.
Advertisement
The sustainably-minded sneaker brand certainly needs no introduction — we’ve documented the likes of Meghan Markle sporting Vejas on our very own digital pages. Sneakerheads across the globe are familiar with the French label's commitment to transparency, fair trade, and use of organic materials (all of which is detailed on Veja's website). The classic Campo style in particular has garnered somewhat of a cult following, and it's getting an extra-special upgrade thanks to Mansur Gavriel, the New York luxury brand known and loved among the fashion set for its minimalist designs and statement handbags (see its iconic bucket bags and quirky croissant purses for reference). Needless to say, the sartorial stars have aligned with this union, giving us a reimagined, unisex version of the Campo in a monochromatic array of characteristically bright Mansur Gavriel colors.
In keeping with Veja's respect for the planet, each shade featured in the Veja x MG launch is aptly named to honor the element of natural beauty that inspired it, so you can put some spring in your step with the color of the sun (Sunshine), the sky (Celeste), the sand (Crema), or the hibiscus flower (Rosa). What's more, the vulcanized soles are bio-sourced and recycled up to 65%, containing rice waste, Amazon rubber, and recycled rubber, so you can feel as good about this purchase as it'll make you look.
Advertisement
Can't wait to dip your toes into the rainbow? Check out all four styles below and put your brightest foot forward for spring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.