Veja’s Sneaker Collab With Mansur Gavriel Is Like Walking On Sunshine

There's something about a fresh new pair of sneakers that really gets us going. After all, what better motivation is there to make moves in the world than a pair of kicks designed to support you every step of the way? Add a pop of colour and a cool collab to the mix, and you've got yourself a sneaker that sets a bold tone for season ahead, which is why we're racing to add Veja's latest drop — available online at Shopbop today — to our cyber carts. (Here in Australia, they'll be available to purchase in-store and online at Incu and David Jones on April 21st for $240).
This sustainably-minded sneaker brand certainly needs no introduction — we’ve documented the likes of Meghan Markle sporting Vejas while in Australia on our very own digital pages. Sneakerheads across the globe are familiar with the French label's commitment to transparency, fair trade, and use of organic materials (all of which is detailed on Veja's website). The classic Campo style in particular has garnered somewhat of a cult following, and it's getting an extra-special upgrade thanks to Mansur Gavriel, the New York luxury brand known and loved among the fashion set for its minimalist designs and statement handbags (see its iconic bucket bags and quirky croissant purses for reference). Needless to say, the sartorial stars have aligned with this union, giving us a reimagined, unisex version of the Campo in an array of characteristically bright Mansur Gavriel colours that are a great swap for your white sneakers.
In keeping with Veja's respect for the planet, each shade featured in the Veja x MG launch is aptly named to honour the element of natural beauty that inspired it, so you can put some spring in your step with the colour of the sun (Sunshine), the sky (Celeste), the sand (Crema), or the hibiscus flower (Rosa). What's more, the vulcanised soles are bio-sourced and recycled up to 65%, containing rice waste, Amazon rubber, and recycled rubber, so you can feel as good about this purchase as it'll make you look.
Can't wait to dip your toes into the rainbow? Check out all four styles and put your brightest foot forward.
