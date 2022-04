Veja’s Sneaker Collab With Mansur Gavriel Is Like Walking On Sunshine

This sustainably-minded sneaker brand certainly needs no introduction — we’ve documented the likes of Meghan Markle sporting Vejas while in Australia on our very own digital pages. Sneakerheads across the globe are familiar with the French label's commitment to transparency, fair trade, and use of organic materials (all of which is detailed on Veja's website ). The classic Campo style in particular has garnered somewhat of a cult following, and it's getting an extra-special upgrade thanks to Mansur Gavriel, the New York luxury brand known and loved among the fashion set for its minimalist designs and statement handbags (see its iconic bucket bags and quirky croissant purses for reference). Needless to say, the sartorial stars have aligned with this union, giving us a reimagined, unisex version of the Campo in an array of characteristically bright Mansur Gavriel colours that are a great swap for your white sneakers