Veja’s Sneaker Collab With Mansur Gavriel Is Like Walking On Sunshine

In keeping with Veja's respect for the planet, each shade featured in the Veja x MG launch is aptly named to honour the element of natural beauty that inspired it, so you can put some spring in your step with the colour of the sun (Sunshine), the sky (Celeste), the sand (Crema), or the hibiscus flower (Rosa). What's more, the vulcanised soles are bio-sourced and recycled up to 65%, containing rice waste, Amazon rubber, and recycled rubber, so you can feel as good about this purchase as it'll make you look.