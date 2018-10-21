Meghan Markle’s Latest Royal Shoes Are Eco-Friendly & Affordable

Over the course of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent trip to Australia, we’ve all been blessed with a number of truly excellent looks from Markle, from maternity wear to a Serena Williams-designed blazer.
But the Duchess’ appearance at the Invictus Games on Sunday marked a momentous occasion in her sartorial oeuvre: her first time wearing sneakers in public.
Markle made her sneakerhead debut with a pair of white and black Veja Esplar leather sneakers, paired with black pants, Krewe Gravier sunglasses, and an Invictus Games jacket.
The shoes are notable not only because they are significantly more casual than other things Markle has worn in public but also because they are decidedly more environmentally friendly than most items of clothing. Veja, a French brand, lists transparency, fair trade, and use of organic materials as hallmarks of their brand on their website. Markle’s shoes, according to Veja, were made of organic cotton and wild rubber.
At $150, the sneakers are much more accessible price-wise than some other royal clothing pieces. But the shoes are rapidly running out of stock at most retailers, so if you want a pair, you’ll have to act quickly. Still, no matter what, we’re happy to commend Markle for making sustainable athleisure style a royal affair.
