Meet The Next Evolution Of Mansur Gavriel’s Classic Bucket Bag

I’m always on the hunt for the just-right everyday bag, and I have a long-standing "perfect purse" checklist: The ideal accessory must have a crossbody option so I can roam hands-free; enough room to fit a book (because who knows when you’ll get stuck underground between subway stops without cell service); and a relatively classic, practical shape that isn’t going to go out of style in a year. I'm not a trend-driven purchaser, especially when it comes to a wardrobe investment piece with such a high price tag.To be honest, I wasn't expecting to like this as much as I did — it checks all of the “perfect purse” boxes. Most notably, the crossbody strap is superior. I’m very petite, so usually, bags with long straps hang awkwardly low on my frame, but this strap can adjust to be pretty short, so it rests on my side at just the height I prefer. I may be a rule-breaker, but I really like the bag without cinching the opening (shown above scrunching it closed vs. without). It made several trips on public transport secure against my body, fit all of my essentials (book, keys, wallet, sunglasses). An added bonus? As you can see in the photo, it can look like two completely different purses depending on how you adjust the drawstring. I’m very happy with my standard 13.4”-inch bag, but if you're in need of something roomier that can fit a full 13” laptop with room to spare, the 15.7”-inch Large Lilium may be more your speed.