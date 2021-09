Puffy pieces have certainly been having a moment these past few years, more recently in the form of cocoon coats à la Marc Jacobs ultra-padded shoes , and purses so pillow-esque you could take a nap on them. The cushiony croissant bag is a byproduct of this aesthetic, with the added benefit of resembling one of the greatest pastries of all time (minus the crumbs). It’s crescent-like in its form, buttery in its texture, and even features folds in its fabric akin to the multiple layers of dough to which the croissant owes its culinary fame. So if you’re craving an extra helping of style this fall, we've put together a mouthwatering selection of bags for all budgets, from oversized takes on the trend to petit purses that border on being baguettes (the croissant bag's slimmer cousin).