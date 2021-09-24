Some trends are fun, some are sweet, and some are a delectable blend of both. Take the croissant bag, for instance — and yes, it’s just about as delicious as it sounds: a pastry-shaped handbag that's a taste of Paris you can tote around with you everywhere, no passport required. Considering this accessory du jour is on the sartorial menu from brands like Phillip Lim, Staud, and Mansur Gavriel for the fall, it looks like this bakery-themed tear is here to stay.
Puffy pieces have certainly been having a moment these past few years, more recently in the form of cocoon coats à la Marc Jacobs, ultra-padded shoes, and purses so pillow-esque you could take a nap on them. The cushiony croissant bag is a byproduct of this aesthetic, with the added benefit of resembling one of the greatest pastries of all time (minus the crumbs). It’s crescent-like in its form, buttery in its texture, and even features folds in its fabric akin to the multiple layers of dough to which the croissant owes its culinary fame. So if you’re craving an extra helping of style this fall, we've put together a mouthwatering selection of bags for all budgets, from oversized takes on the trend to petit purses that border on being baguettes (the croissant bag's slimmer cousin).
