6 Fall Bag Trends To Try Out This Season

A new season always feels like a fresh start for our closets. But this fall feels extra special as it brings with it a post-lockdown fashion slate. Instead of going from summer house clothes to winter house clothes, we have a very overdue reason to refresh and rethink our wardrobes. Most notably: an excuse to actually use handbags again. When dabbling in the latest trends at the start of any new season, handbags consistently proves to be so much more than portable storage. It's a statement of style, an unmissable opportunity for creative expression (need we remind you of that Lizzo and the micro purse moment?), the anchor to an entire ensemble. So if you're currently saying goodbye matching sweatsuits and hello office commutes (sort of), what better way to embrace the quasi-return to normal than with a beautiful bag to tote around your most precious things?
Whether your fall calendar is peppered with a hybrid in-person work schedule, a handful of IRL social events, or a careful balance of the two, the right handbag can make sure you have what you need (as in, face masks, hand sanitizer, and so on ) safely and stylishly. Designers and retailers alike are primed for this very moment, bringing you party-ready purses à la Bottega Veneta and cult-cool brand JW Pei, laptop-friendly bags courtesy of Marc Jacobs, and all kinds of cozy upgrades to the classics brought to you by H&M, Stella McCartney, and more. Ahead, discover and shop the top six fall trends that prove the handbag is back and ready for business.
