This Best-Selling Cloud-like Bag Is Back In Stock — For Now

It's safe to say the "It" color of last year was green — from so-called “Bottega Veneta” green to sage green to Gen Z green, people couldn't get enough of the earthy hue. (As R29 writer Katy Kelleher pointed out, "[Green] somehow felt like an antidote to the peach soft tyranny of millennial pink.)
Simultaneously, one of 2021’s most memorable "It" bags was any pouch, tote, or top-handle resembling a fluffy, voluminous cloud, which was likely the natural evolution from 2019's pillow bag trend. So when luxury accessories brand Mansur Gavriel combined these two super trends, some kind of wonderful (and sellout) moment took hold with the Mini Cloud Clutch — the smaller, crossbody version of the handheld Cloud Clutch — in the aptly-named colorway Leaf.
Advertisement
While the Mini Cloud Clutch is offered in an array of colors, a rep for the brand tells Refinery29 that Leaf has been the true breakout — the initial drop sold out in 10 days, the restock sold out in 7 days, and over 5,000 people were on the waitlist. And, now (for what we imagine will be a limited-time endeavor), the bag is back in stock.
But, that's not all — Mansur Gavriel has also unveiled a whole new batch of colors like Cielo, Bianca, Mint, Strawberry, and Viola with this latest restock.
When we asked the brand why this particular bag has taken off, a rep told us (besides the silhouette being as unique as it is), "The Mini Cloud Clutch is versatile and perfectly sized in that it's compact yet holds all your essentials." Plus, wearers have their choice of how to tote the bag around: "An adjustable strap allows the bag to be worn as a clutch, over the shoulder, as a belt bag, or as a crossbody." For the Cloud collection, Mansur Gavriel used lamb leather, which has a supple handfeel and poses a stark contrast to the more structured bags that the brand is known for. “The leather is unbelievably soft,” adds the rep.
We know this clutch doesn't come cheap, but if you're going to splurge on a surprisingly versatile investment handbag in 2022, we implore you to consider Mansur Gavriel. After all, it's a brand that truly straddles that thin line between "trendy" and "timeless" masterfully. (If you need further convincing, the iconic Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag collection, which put the then-new brand on the fashion map back in 2012, inspired countless imitations and is still a bonafide closet staple ten years in.) May the Mini Cloud Clutch be your latest obsession. It sure has been for us.
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.