This Best-Selling Cloud-like Bag Is Back In Stock — For Now

When we asked the brand why this particular bag has taken off, a rep told us (besides the silhouette being as unique as it is), "The Mini Cloud Clutch is versatile and perfectly sized in that it's compact yet holds all your essentials." Plus, wearers have their choice of how to tote the bag around: "An adjustable strap allows the bag to be worn as a clutch, over the shoulder, as a belt bag, or as a crossbody." For the Cloud collection, Mansur Gavriel used lamb leather, which has a supple handfeel and poses a stark contrast to the more structured bags that the brand is known for. “The leather is unbelievably soft,” adds the rep.