How To Get Sage Green Into Your Home (Without A Houseplant In Sight)

Before 2020 you probably knew Dakota Johnson as the woman who broke the 'Ellen DeGeneres Is Nice' curse, or as that lady from the BDSM film for mums. But by spring last year you probably knew her for her kitchen.
As shown in Architectural Digest, Dakota's kitchen is a celebration of a particular shade of ugly sage green which I can't help but describe as delicious. It's just. So. Good. It even became a cult icon for queer TikTokers. And so for many, the mission became to find ways to integrate sage green into their own lives.
No one is saying that Dakota started the trend. In any case, she's clearly not to be trusted as the limes debacle rages on. Nevertheless, bringing green into your home beyond lining your windows with houseplants is a soothing and energising way to reinvigorate the same four walls you've been staring at seemingly for decades. Sage green, in particular, is an invigorating neutral – the more muted grey tones which make it sage mean it's perfect for pairing with bolder colours, or alternatively going full monochrome without it feeling washed out.
Ahead we've picked out some of our favourite sage green options. Whether you're a renter who can only justify one new pillow or a new homeowner aching to pop open a tin of paint, there's something for you.
