7 Places To Buy Plants Online To Suit Every Budget

Houseplants are just the best, aren't they? They're like a living, breathing pal who's got your back during lockdown, both cleaning the air and brightening up your space. And unlike your housemates, they don't leave three-day-old dirty plates in the sink.
If you're renting, they're a quick and easy way to spruce up a lacklustre room without losing your security deposit. Plus, the joy you get when you see your new sons and daughters flourishing under your care? Chef's kiss.
Since we're stuck inside staring at the same four walls, it's no surprise that interest in homeware has gone way, way up and houseplants are no exception. As someone who has purchased 14 (yep) plant buddies during lockdown, I've rounded up my fave places to get your new pals from.