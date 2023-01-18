How R29 Editors Styled Reformation’s Celebrity-Approved Loafers

“What instantly sets this loafer apart from others I previously tried on is the strip of padding in the back. While I typically undergo a painful few days and shed blood to break in brand new loafers, I didn’t get a single blister while wearing these shoes all day, and I think the padding had a lot to do with that (I also wore socks). I also loved that the style had a platform lug sole which adds height unlike traditional pairs. This year, I am getting into flared denim for the way it can bring attention to the footwear you are wearing. To complement the retro-inspired colorway of the loafer, I topped it off with a collegiate blazer in a plaid pattern that has similar brown undertones. It’s a solid loafer which could be styled a myriad of ways if a more traditional loafer look is what you’re after.”