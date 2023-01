If you're currently on a quest to find chic and cute winter boots in 2023, here's a tip you may wanna know about: Dear Frances , the beloved luxury footwear brand worn by the likes of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and the Hadid sisters offers a plethora of gorgeous and timeless styles made for combatting the cold months. Every Chelsea bootie thigh-high riding boot , snakeskin mid-calf, equestrian-style rain shoe , and everything else in between is handcrafted by artisan Italian shoemakers using high-grade leathers and sustainable materials. To say it bluntly, the shoes don't come cheap but for good reason: Founder Jane Frances employs a slow-fashion ethos and hopes to continue designing true investment styles that transcend the trend cycle.