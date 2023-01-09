If you're currently on a quest to find chic and cute winter boots in 2023, here's a tip you may wanna know about: Dear Frances, the beloved luxury footwear brand worn by the likes of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, and the Hadid sisters offers a plethora of gorgeous and timeless styles made for combatting the cold months. Every Chelsea bootie, thigh-high riding boot, snakeskin mid-calf, equestrian-style rain shoe, and everything else in between is handcrafted by artisan Italian shoemakers using high-grade leathers and sustainable materials. To say it bluntly, the shoes don't come cheap but for good reason: Founder Jane Frances employs a slow-fashion ethos and hopes to continue designing true investment styles that transcend the trend cycle.
While the entire Dear Frances collection is worth a gander — don't sleep on the brand's supple loafers, flirty heels, and the best-selling Chaise Mule and Tye Slide — naturally, we've got our eyes on the seasonally appropriate wares that'll help us stride through the inclement weather without compromising style. Ahead, find 12 winter Dear Frances boots that may be worth the investment.
"These are the perfect everyday boot. Beautifully made, true to size, and I wore them for 3+ hours of walking as soon as I got them without issue," writes reviewer Chelsea W. "Fit like a glove. Going to need another color!" (These come in three colors, to be exact: Black, Espresso, and Chestnut.)
This skyscraper of a boot is hand-made with 100% Italian stretch suede with a stacked 2-inch heel, available in five neutral colors.
This lug sole leather boot has made ruggedness into a statement shoe. "Love these so much, everything about them, the fit, the shape, the color, the comfort…and I’m getting non-stop compliments from friends and strangers on the street," writes reviewer Ling.
Part of the Dear Frances core collection, this 4.9-starred combat boot is so supple that it requires no break-in period. It's made with a lightweight rubble sole of about a half inch, has organic cotton laces, and comes in nine colors.
Since you can never go wrong with a classic 2-inch-heeled Chelsea boot, Dear Frances offers this timeless silhouette in six core colors. "I can't believe there's not many reviews for this pair. It's absolutely gorgeous and very comfortable. Height is perfect for everyday walks," writes reviewer Jiawen.
Dear Frances may lean on practicality, but the brand also knows how to take trendier fashion risks. This heeled boot comes in Pink Suede and crocodile-style leather textures in Black, Green, and Brown.
These smooth-leather ankle boots are a bit of a showstopper on the street. "These boots are simply fabulous. I fell in love with them online and took a chance, I do not regret it. There aren’t enough days in the year for me to wear them," writes reviewer Bridget. "Everywhere I go, strangers stop me to compliment them. The color, the fit, the quality…these are the bomb. I’m thinking I need to buy another pair pronto!" You get your pick of five colors.
This has a perfect mid-height heel of 2.2 inches — great for those who want a little boost and don't want to risk any all-day discomfort. Plus, it's ranked a perfect 5 stars.
Here, the brand takes the usually unsightly galoshes and turns the silhouette into something sleeker. These boots are roomy enough to pull up over certain trousers and leggings, making any walks through muddy parks a breeze.
Talk about the unexpected — these booties have a 2-inch tortoiseshell-like Plexi heel that's slightly translucent if you look closely enough. It's offered in standard Black, Espresso, and White smooth leather.
Now, a short ode from reviewer Elaine: "Ero Boots in mustard. My darling boots are divine, more than I imagined. A wonderful addition to my other footwear I have." Who wouldn't want to take these 100% Italian patent leather boots out for a rainy spin?
These square-toed and super stiletto-heeled riding boots are made with hand-stitched 100% Italian suede and have a hand-lacquered heel. You can also get it in black suede or smooth-leather pink and black.
