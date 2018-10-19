It's no secret that we love a good trendy boot. Cowboy boots, hiking boots, over-the-knee boots — we fall for them all. But while a season-long fad might be fun while it lasts, there's nothing quite like a classic to fall back on. You know, the boots that only get better with age and will actually get you through even the roughest of scenarios. A long day of walking? Easy. A snowstorm? Not a worry in the world. It's one of those simple truths: Chelsea boots will always be the most reliable choice.
But it's not just that, though. Gone are the days where all Chelsea boots sort of looked the same (a.k.a. black leather, half-inch heel, round toe, etc.). Instead, it's all about square-toe styles and platforms, pastel-hues and patent leather — basically, whatever trend you're looking for, you can now find in a Chelsea style.
So while the next boot of the moment might catch your eye, we're betting you and your feet will be much happier with one (or more) of the 15 pull-on pairs ahead.
