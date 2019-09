It's no secret that we love a good trendy boot over-the-knee boots — we fall for them all. But while a season-long fad might be fun while it lasts, there's nothing quite like a classic to fall back on. You know, the boots that only get better with age and will actually get you through even the roughest of scenarios. A long day of walking? Easy. A snowstorm? Not a worry in the world. It's one of those simple truths: Chelsea boots will always be the most reliable choice.