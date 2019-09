Shine On This Fall With These 18 Patent Leather Pieces

If you haven't noticed, if something is vintage-inspired, bets are we love it. Those beaded bags we fawned over all summer? Those definitely trace back to your grandmother's closet. And the denim fit we finally tossed skinny jeans aside for? No doubt it was influenced by the original 501s from 1873 (a.k.a. the original blue jeans). You get the gist. And now that fall's arrival is imminent (and cooler-weather pieces can be integrated back into our lives and our wardrobes), there's one vintage -inspired trend we can't wait to bring back.