Shine On This Fall With These 18 Patent Leather Pieces

If you haven't noticed, if something is vintage-inspired, bets are we love it. Those beaded bags we fawned over all summer? Those definitely trace back to your grandmother's closet. And the denim fit we finally tossed skinny jeans aside for? No doubt it was influenced by the original 501s from 1873 (a.k.a. the original blue jeans). You get the gist. And now that fall's arrival is imminent (and cooler-weather pieces can be integrated back into our lives and our wardrobes), there's one vintage-inspired trend we can't wait to bring back.
Patent leather has been a fall staple since, well, forever (1818 counts as forever, right?). Walk into any antique or secondhand shop and you'll find a never-ending supply of patent-coated top-handle bags and kitten-heel pumps. But while we love a good vintage dive-job just as much as the next person, buying new has its perks. So when a slew of patent leather pieces began popping up on just about every retailer's new arrivals page, we couldn't help but get a little bit excited. And for the record, this fall's patent is unlike any we've seen.
