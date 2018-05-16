This Vintage-Inspired Handbag Style Feels Anything But Outdated

Like it or not, everything in fashion is cyclical. Just look at all the vintage-inspired elements we've seen come back in recent seasons: Shoulder pads, kitten heels, and wide belts are just a few of them. In the world of bags, it's the vintage-inspired top-handle silhouette that's officially become the It-bag of the fashion crowd, with tons of new options on the market in a range of price points.
Unlike a typical crossbody or shoulder bag, a top-handle bag just has a certain fashion-forward element to it, if you ask us. That's probably why they've been such a go-to for street-style stars the past few Fashion Months. Whether super-tiny to line up with the baby-bag trend or full-size and large enough to carry an umbrella and other essentials, the top handle is becoming ever-present in high-end and fast-fashion stores alike. This bag trend perfectly complements a floral dress or skirt suit, but it works well with more casual athleisure looks, too. If you prefer to be hands-free, many top-handle bags also include the option of a longer strap, fortunately.
Since this trend is already in full swing, click ahead to get a handle on the best top-handle bags we could find.