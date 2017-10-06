Last February, Alexa Chung lamented on Instagram that her favorite pair of patent trousers had ripped, and expressed an urgent needed to replace them. That moment of sartorial mourning lit a light bulb in our heads: Last year's patent trend isn't very much here to stay.
The extra-photo-worthy (but exceptionally sweaty) material was a clear stand-out on our feeds in 2016. For a few months, it felt as if everyone owned the same $59 patent skirt from Mango. Chung's wardrobe confession only made the presence of vinyl-esque leather over the course of Fashion Month all the more apparent: We saw the shiny fabric appear in various shapes and forms — trenches, trousers, and boots, in all their glossy, '80s glory.
Despite the images to come out of street style slideshows over the past few weeks, patent is actually a relatively realistic (and reasonably comfortable) alternative to denim and other casual wear. Dressed up with chunky heels and a blouse, or down with a hoodie or T-shirt, the nostalgic fabric can inject some excitement into your spring looks. Here's some of our favorite extra-shiny pieces to shop right now.