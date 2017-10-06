Story from Fashion

23 Ways To Wear Patent Leather This Fall

Alice Casely-Hayford
Last February, Alexa Chung lamented on Instagram that her favorite pair of patent trousers had ripped, and expressed an urgent needed to replace them. That moment of sartorial mourning lit a light bulb in our heads: Last year's patent trend isn't very much here to stay.
The extra-photo-worthy (but exceptionally sweaty) material was a clear stand-out on our feeds in 2016. For a few months, it felt as if everyone owned the same $59 patent skirt from Mango. Chung's wardrobe confession only made the presence of vinyl-esque leather over the course of Fashion Month all the more apparent: We saw the shiny fabric appear in various shapes and forms — trenches, trousers, and boots, in all their glossy, '80s glory.
Despite the images to come out of street style slideshows over the past few weeks, patent is actually a relatively realistic (and reasonably comfortable) alternative to denim and other casual wear. Dressed up with chunky heels and a blouse, or down with a hoodie or T-shirt, the nostalgic fabric can inject some excitement into your spring looks. Here's some of our favorite extra-shiny pieces to shop right now.