Fashion People Have A Love-Hate Relationship With This Trend

But, there are some dirty little secrets about patent leather. Truth be told: It's sweaty (it's actually the opposite of breathable), it's slippery (I once fell down the stairs in my patent pants, and slid all the way to the bottom because of them), and it's squeaky (people will hear you coming from miles away). So while this trend may be blowing up, we can't help but laugh when we secretly know how uncomfortable and ridiculous it can be. And still, we wear it anyway. Beauty is pain, as they say, and sometimes, it's just too hard to resist the patent urge. Here's six women who make wearing the trend look easy. (Hint: It's not).