R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide

Because we like to make shopping lists as concise as possible, we're breaking down the fall 2018 trends in an easy A to Z guide to keep on hand during your next spree. Between animal prints of all varieties to nightgowns that beg to be worn during your waking hours, we're starting to feel a little more excited about cooler temperatures (0kay, but maybe just a little). Click ahead for the A, B, C's that will help you get your wardrobe in check for the next six months.