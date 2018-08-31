R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide

By the time a new season finally hits, it's been a solid five to six months since we saw its trends come down the runways. While you can count on a few trusted classics that will always be relevant (like black booties in the fall and off-the-shoulder dresses in the summer), a trend refresher never hurts.
Because we like to make shopping lists as concise as possible, we're breaking down the fall 2018 trends in an easy A to Z guide to keep on hand during your next spree. Between animal prints of all varieties to nightgowns that beg to be worn during your waking hours, we're starting to feel a little more excited about cooler temperatures (0kay, but maybe just a little). Click ahead for the A, B, C's that will help you get your wardrobe in check for the next six months.
