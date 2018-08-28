15 Nightgowns To Daydream In — & Wear During The Day

Being in the comfort of your bed is a glorious feeling. It's one that is only second to finding a way to replicate that feeling all the time. Nightgowns, as the name suggests, are dresses to wear at night when you're sleeping. Since they're designed with the company of fluffy pillows and sheets in mind, comfort is a top priority when it comes to both fabric and silhouettes. Thus we've found the ultimate lazy girl hack: Wear your nightgown for things other than sleeping and you're basically walking around with a portable bed.
They're easy to style too (+2 more points for lazy girl hacks). Wear with bike shorts if they're a bit too sheer and throw some chunky sneakers on to take the look from night to day. With extra soft fabrics and flowy shapes, wearing a nightgown outside the bedroom says "I really did wake up like this. Believe it." Here's 15 we're buying right now and wearing wherever we damn please.