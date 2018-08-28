15 Nightgowns To Daydream In — & Wear During The Day

Being in the comfort of your bed is a glorious feeling. It's one that is only second to finding a way to replicate that feeling all the time. Nightgowns, as the name suggests, are dresses to wear at night when you're sleeping. Since they're designed with the company of fluffy pillows and sheets in mind, comfort is a top priority when it comes to both fabric and silhouettes. Thus we've found the ultimate lazy girl hack: Wear your nightgown for things other than sleeping and you're basically walking around with a portable bed.