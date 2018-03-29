2017 saw the return of the kitten heel. Yes, we were reluctant at first. Yes, we didn't believe it would catch on. But this unexpected fashion comeback has earned itself a nice little spot in our wardrobes. And, let's face it, our hearts.
This season, the trend for kitten heels isn't going away. Be they bejewelled, printed, textured, adorned with a bow (which is oh-so-2018 by the way) or simply a bright and bold colour, this season's kittens certainly aren't anything you would catch your granny in.
Where else would we find the most delectable selection of spring's hottest trend than our one-stop fashion haven, NET-A-PORTER? With more shoes than we'll ever have occasion to wear, there are OTT kitten heels aplenty. We've selected our top four favourite pairs for spring and put together some outfits to wear them with. Because as we all know, every great look starts with a pair of shoes.