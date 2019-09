These Platform Boots Will Give You A Few Extra Inches

My obsession likely explains why I'm unsurprisingly drawn to a boot with a bit of a platform this fall. I love how they give me a little more height to play with when it comes to sweater dresses high-waisted trousers , and wide-leg jeans . Because in a season that's all about oversized silhouettes chunky knits , and soon, puffer jackets , an equally badass shoe is a must. Plus, most of these chunkier boots boast a nice, sturdy tread-sole, so you can bet I'll be wearing them when it snows, too.