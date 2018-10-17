These Platform Boots Will Give You A Few Extra Inches

I come in at a staggering 5"1', so I'm not going to lie about liking a few extra inches. I'm the type who could probably run a marathon in heels, solely because of how much practice I've had. Whenever people make a comment about my shoes being on the higher side, I'm all, "Oh, these old things? These are nothin'!" Pretty much, I'll take a chunky heel over a flat any day.
My obsession likely explains why I'm unsurprisingly drawn to a boot with a bit of a platform this fall. I love how they give me a little more height to play with when it comes to sweater dresses, high-waisted trousers, and wide-leg jeans. Because in a season that's all about oversized silhouettes, chunky knits, and soon, puffer jackets, an equally badass shoe is a must. Plus, most of these chunkier boots boast a nice, sturdy tread-sole, so you can bet I'll be wearing them when it snows, too.
Click on to take your boot game up a notch — erm, an inch — or two.