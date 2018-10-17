Skip navigation!
Oversized Clothing Guide
Oversized Sweaters For Big Time Snuggly Feels
Rebekkah Easley
Trench Coats Are Cool & All, But They're Way Better Oversized
Eliza Huber
Oct 17, 2018
15 Cropped Jackets To Ease You Back Into Outerwear
Alyssa Coscarelli
Sep 28, 2018
21 Oversized Sweaters For That Olsen Twin Look
Brianna Arps
Dec 14, 2017
How To Wear Too-Big Clothes Without Drowning
Update: This post was originally published on Dec 7, 2014. Oversized clothes get a bad rap as the items you reach for when you don't want to try. For
Us
All Oversized Everything: How To Go Big Without Going Home
Update: This post was originally published on October 12, 2015. There are typically two concerns when buying something oversized: Does this make me look
Alyssa Coscarelli
Brace Yourself For The Big-Shouldered Blazer
The '80s wouldn't be the '80s without shoulder pads. Boxy, oversized blazers in particular were a staple for bold women of the time (yes, we still want to
Alyssa Coscarelli
Behold, The Coat All Of Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing At Sundance
There are two types of celebrities in the world: those who are weather-proof (think: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé), and those who actually
Landon Peoples
This $7 Gray Tee Is Your Unexpected Wardrobe Hero
The female fashion crowd is notorious for stealing things from the men's section and making them all their own — just look at the rise of "boyfriend
Alyssa Coscarelli
Kim Kardashian Wore A Communist Sweatshirt & People Have Feelings...
Kim Kardashian's fashion choices are a constant subject of fascination. Her retreat from the public life these past few months, however, has given the
Ana Colon
Emma Roberts
Really
Likes Her Sleeves Long, Her Boots Ex...
We've all developed coping mechanisms to deal with the changing seasons. Some switch their coffee orders from iced to hot, others swap out their
Ana Colon
Oversized Polos Are Back; Here's How To Wear Them According To In...
The oversized long-sleeved tee, bowling shirt, and hoodie are all items you could probably find in our closets right now. These days, when it comes to
Rachel Besser
30 Reasons Baggy Is The New Black
For some reason, the word "baggy" gets a bad rap, even though it can be totally chic — one look at the Olsen twins' style and you'll see what we mean.
Alyssa Coscarelli
This Japan Street Style Trend Is Huge — Literally
Fit is everything. It’s a phrase we’ve heard from stylists, designers, and generally everyone who’s particular about the contents of their closet.
Gina Marinelli
29 Outfits That Break Fashion's Most Annoying "Rules"
If we published a book that contained every single "fashion rule" we've ever been told to follow, well, it'd likely be the size of an encyclopedia. And
Alyssa Coscarelli
H&M Is So Vetements Right Now
It's no secret fast-fashion retailers pull "inspiration" from the most popular runway trends and design houses (some do it more than others). But every so
Alyssa Coscarelli
Yes! It's Time To Shop For Turtlenecks
The first time you order hot coffee instead of iced. The first morning it's chilly enough to actually need a jacket. The first moment you remember your
Alyssa Coscarelli
Here's How To Do Oversized Sweaters This Season
We've been digging oversized sweaters for season after season. Who doesn't want to rock a top that also feels like a big cushy blanket? Answer: nobody.
Rachel Besser
The Petite Girl's Guide To Wearing Oversized Clothing
I'm short. I don't think about it often, but other people have a habit of mentioning it. In fact, I'm quite sure that in my absence, I'm constantly
Nellie Eden
Pants Too Big? Fashion Says Roll With It
Maybe MC Hammer was onto something. No, we're not making a case for the drop crotch. But we are noticing things getting slightly baggier in the pants
Alyssa Coscarelli
The Rules Of Oversized Dressing, According To Stella McCartney
Being good at wearing oversized clothing doesn't necessarily mean you buy all your clothes two sizes bigger. It means understanding where you can go big,
Connie Wang
13 Oversized Sweaters Made For Netflix Marathons
With #Blizzard2016 leaving behind a sea of white, knee deep snow unfortunately means staying indoors. But when bad weather strikes, all hope isn't lost,
Ray Lowe
For All You People Who Hate Coats, Here's Your Cold-Weather Styli...
There's a certain person who hates wearing coats so much that they'll suffer through uncomfortable commutes until they just can't anymore and succumb to
Connie Wang
5 Easy Ways To Style An Oversized Sweater
'Tis the season of oversized everything — because really, there's nothing comfier than cozying up in big, soft sweaters. But when it comes to our
Ray Lowe
Gigi Hadid Likes Her Coats Fluffy, Her Phone Personalized
While Gigi Hadid can usually be found in front of a camera for professional reasons, the lens follows the model wherever she goes — that means on her
Ana Colon
Leave It To Rihanna To Make A Baggy Knit Look Sleek
After spending a week straight wearing nothing more than bikinis, Rihanna left sunny Barbados for the sub-zero temperatures of New York City. (As someone
Casey Lewis
5 Outfit Ideas To Ease You Into The Week
After weeks of feasting, rejoicing, and general merriment, the holiday season has drawn to a close. While we're greeting the new year with open arms, we
Ana Colon
Selena Gomez Preps For Winter In L.A.
A big ol' cozy scarf is a fall necessity, not only for practical reasons, but also because it has the ability to bring a whole outfit together without
Casey Lewis
These 5 #OOTDs Will Make You Buy An Oversized Hat, Stat
Alas, we've used up all our beach days, and it's time to retire straw hats for the time being. But, we're still not over wide brims or the incredibly
Ana Colon
Did Rihanna Take #CozyGirl To The Next Level?
For low-key nights out, our idea of comfy usually involves some variation of jeans and a tee. Rihanna, though, has other thoughts on the topic. Scratch
Ellen Hoffman
Is This The End Of Skinny Jeans?
We've been wearing them since the mid-2000s, but skinny jeans may finally be nearing the end of their reign. Don't believe us? That's fair — they're
Connie Wang
