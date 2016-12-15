We've all developed coping mechanisms to deal with the changing seasons. Some switch their coffee orders from iced to hot, others swap out their comforters and sheets for warmer versions. We fall into a habit of uniform dressing: We pick out a few key items that are weather-appropriate and infinitely versatile, and we wear these on repeat for months at a time. The exact breakdown of this outfit varies — which is why we look to celebrities to inspire these #OOTDs. Emma Roberts is a consistent source of fresh styling ideas, and she's got the right (and on-trend) idea for the winter: Wear all oversized everything.
Here's Emma Roberts in a three-piece get-up, featuring two slightly-larger-than-average pieces: an extra-long-sleeved sweater and over-the-knee heeled boots.
Now, the spaghetti sleeves were a questionable fall '16 trend we eventually came to terms with — although Roberts' $27 Forever 21 mock-neck version does look mighty cozy, especially as the temperature continues to dip. (The actress is a bargain shopper after our own hearts.)
Her footwear is decidedly more luxe. Roberts seems to have taken a pointer or two from the unofficial Victoria's Secret model uniform, opting for the Angel-approved Highland boot from Stuart Weitzman. Hey, you don't have to be scouted by VS to pull of that comeback trend. (Although we're still holding out for Robert to bring back her impressive velvet shoe collection.)
With black skinny jeans (or leggings — shh, we won't tell) and a Dior top-handle bag to cap it all off, we'd say Roberts has this whole high-low thing down pat.
