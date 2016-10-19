Emma Roberts Turned This $59 Cardigan Into A Dress

Emma Roberts is a reliable, and frequent, source of fresh styling ideas. She had us reconsidering where we want our cutouts located on our dresses, thanks to this novel sleeve detailing. Roberts has also made a very convincing case for velvet shoes, and deftly mastered the slip dress-T-shirt layering combo. (Her stylists, Brit and Kara Elkin, just churn out hit after hit outfit.) Now, the actress is prompting us to seriously reconsider the humble cardigan.
But this isn't your typical take on the cardi as a lightweight layer. You know, that emergency schmatte tucked in the crevices of your bag in case the movie theater/plane/restaurant is frigidly cold? Roberts instead wore her long, lightweight gray Loft cardigan solo, as a dress, while out in L.A. recently. Sure, it's a simple styling move to let a piece typically worn for staving off aggressive AC drafts stand on its own. But sometimes, it's the lowest-touch tricks that we end up returning to, again and again.
While we're totally on board with the clever styling hack, the bag is a bit more polarizing. Roberts paired her genius sweater-turned-dress with a bag from Moschino's controversial pill-themed capsule collection, which spawned a (successful) petition to pull it from retailers' shelves.
While the exact gray style Roberts wore is no longer available, you can still nab her versatile knit in black for just $59.50, here. Or, you know, just take the same tact with an existing cardi that's been lingering in the back of your closet for a while.
