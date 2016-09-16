Emma Roberts is a woman of many memorable outfits. (Seriously, just follow her stylists on Instagram.) There's one look in particular from Roberts' recent trip to New York that caught our eye, as we get ready to become reacquainted with sleeves. We're talking about the dusty-blue minidress the actress wore on the Today show a few days ago. The playful, elegant number comes courtesy of Wai Ling. It features one key detail that proves quite useful, simultaneously offering coverage and convenient ventilation, as we vacillate between seasons: cutout sleeves.
Now, it's not the first time Roberts inspired a Cady Heron effect on our wardrobes. (See: velvet shoes.) While Roberts' dress was what first piqued our interest in the the peekaboo detailing, it didn't take long for us to start spotting sleeve cutouts in various New York Fashion Week street style shots (which the actress was, in fact, in town for). Not only that, but we noticed a few different variations of the peekaboo sleeve on the spring '17 runways, providing us with plenty of fodder as we consider how to transition the off-the-shoulder craze into fall.
Ahead, check out three takes on the trend IRL, executed for three different levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced.