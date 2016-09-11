4 Epic New Takes On The Off-The-Shoulder Top

If you're obsessed with off-the-shoulder everything, but can't imagine wearing the trend post-summer, we've got some good news: On Saturday, It label Self-Portrait confirmed that the cold-shoulder aesthetic is here to stay, just with some epic new variations.
At the brand's spring/summer 2017 show, designer Han Chong (who dreamed up those lace dresses you've been seeing everywhere), presented some innovative new takes on the off-the-shoulder top that are bound to become as popular as the OG version.
Next spring, there's an option for everyone, whether you're on the modest side and trying to not show too much skin or you prefer something slightly more sporty. This isn't a replacement for the off-the-shoulder top, it's an evolution. The different shapes and cuts ahead show that there's an entirely new wave of pieces headed our way.
