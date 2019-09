When The Weather Doesn't Match The Season, Do As Emma Roberts Does

Recently, the actress stepped out in an look that was so split between seasons, it's as if she read our wardrobe-worrying mind: She wore a summery-in-silhouette pinafore in an autumnal hue (olive) and texture (corduroy), layered over a classic long-sleeved Breton-striped top.Of course, we've come to expect these sort of fashion-girl takes on closet staples from Roberts. And this particular get-up is a little different than most celebrity #OOTDs we come across — by the simple virtue that it's comprised mostly of brands we all have in our closets.The dress? She picked it up at ASOS . (Alas, the exact style has since sold out.) The striped T-shirt is from Amour Vert . The leopard flats? Ann Taylor . The acetate sunglasses? Warby Parker . She broke the affordable streak at the Dior top-handle bag, but there has to some aspirational element to these outfit credits, right? Still, the label recognition makes us feel like we could almost share clothes with her — key word being almost.