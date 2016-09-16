Fit is everything. It’s a phrase we’ve heard from stylists, designers, and generally everyone who’s particular about the contents of their closet. But fit and being fitted are two very different ideas in fashion. Just ask anyone who doesn't subscribe to the notion that flattering equals slimming — or, in this case, the women we've been style stalking on the streets of Japan.
pond world since WEAR launched in the States this summer. While we instantly noticed a surprising (although really shocking) shared interest in athleisure and vintage Levi's, it's mostly become clear that clothing sizes mean zilch for many of Japan's style savants. And it's a philosophy that we're keen to keep in mind.
In the photos ahead, too baggy, too long, and generally too much are actually right on the mark. Click on for 10 examples that prove bigger is radder.
