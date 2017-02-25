Update: This post was originally published on October 12, 2015.
There are typically two concerns when buying something oversized: Does this make me look like a child playing dress up? Or: Do I look like a crazy person? But, when done right, one oversized piece is all it takes to turn your outfit up to 11. Suddenly you'll get loads of compliments, without doing anything as drastic as that last haircut you got. So, what's the key to pulling off all things intentionally oversized? Understanding balance. Ahead, learn to let the oversized piece of your choice do the talking, without taking up all the conversation.
There are typically two concerns when buying something oversized: Does this make me look like a child playing dress up? Or: Do I look like a crazy person? But, when done right, one oversized piece is all it takes to turn your outfit up to 11. Suddenly you'll get loads of compliments, without doing anything as drastic as that last haircut you got. So, what's the key to pulling off all things intentionally oversized? Understanding balance. Ahead, learn to let the oversized piece of your choice do the talking, without taking up all the conversation.