Update: This post was originally published on Dec 7, 2014.
Oversized clothes get a bad rap as the items you reach for when you don't want to try. For days when you're tired, bummed out, self-conscious, or sick, it's a cliché to don that sweater/sack dress/boyfriend jean that you can disappear into. Still, we know those days and those pieces are completely necessary. But, don't discount your biggies when you're feeling energetic, jazzed, confident, and happy, too.
The difference between sad-and-baggy and rad-and-baggy is all about what you're wearing your oversized pieces with. Click through to see the six most common oversized pieces, and our ways to bring them out of your doldrum-day wardrobe.