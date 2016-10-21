30 Reasons Baggy Is The New Black

For some reason, the word "baggy" gets a bad rap, even though it can be totally chic — one look at the Olsen twins' style and you'll see what we mean. These days, the best silhouettes are ones that hang off the body just so, the ones that are perfectly oversized and leave you looking effortless but undeniably elevated at the same time.
I mean, have you ever noticed how many designers at Fashion Month show pieces that intentionally drown the models who wear them? And, really, isn't that half of what makes those ensembles seem so damn cool? (Even if it doesn't seem the most practical thing to integrate into your everyday wardrobe.) The funny thing, though, is that it actually is. Learning to navigate the oversized playing field may seem like a whirlwind, but with a little direction, you can leave your skin-tight clothing without looking sloppy. Click through for 30 pieces that will do just that.
I mean, have you ever noticed how many designers at Fashion Month show pieces that intentionally drown the models who wear them? And, really, isn't that half of what makes those ensembles seem so damn cool? (Even if it doesn't seem the most practical thing to integrate into your everyday wardrobe.) The funny thing, though, is that it actually is. Learning to navigate the oversized playing field may seem like a whirlwind, but with a little direction, you can leave your skin-tight clothing without looking sloppy. Click through for 30 pieces that will do just that.