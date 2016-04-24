Maybe MC Hammer was onto something. No, we're not making a case for the drop crotch. But we are noticing things getting slightly baggier in the pants department. If street style is any indication, gone are the days of skintight bottoms (yes, that means skinny jeans, too). In their place? The relaxed, belted trouser.



While the looks ahead don't go to the extreme, these culottes and other wide-legged offerings will have you convinced, showing just how good they look with high-neck blouses, transitional outerwear, and any type of shoe. Of course, you might not want your pants to sag at the waist. So, a fabric belt is key. Tie it in a knot or bow on the side of your hip — or front and center — and you've got a polished look that isn't too put-together. Take spring as an opportunity to give your legs (and, erm, crotch) some breathing room. Click on to see how it's done.