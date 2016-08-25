Here's How To Do Oversized Sweaters This Season

We've been digging oversized sweaters for season after season. Who doesn't want to rock a top that also feels like a big cushy blanket? Answer: nobody. But when it comes to hunting for the oversized sweater you'll be wearing all fall, the waters can get a little testy — oversized sweaters are not inherently flattering, which can deter people from their comfy allure.
What's the solution? Simple: Throw "flattering" to the wind. The right oversized sweater can give any outfit the cool edge you've been searching for, even if it hides your figure. I know this sounds easier said than done, so to help you navigate said waters, I've gathered some of the coolest options available right now. From oversized sweaters to longline hoodies, click through the slideshow, ahead, to get all wrapped up.
