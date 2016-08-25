The first time you order hot coffee instead of iced. The first morning it's chilly enough to actually need a jacket. The first moment you remember your favorite sweater and contemplate digging it out of the bin under your bed. These all signify the early days of fall — but more importantly, they mean one thing: Turtleneck season is near.



Of course, during colder months, a turtleneck keeps your neck warm and acts as the perfect base to keep you cozy day in, day out. But especially in the fall season, when we can dip our toes into cold-weather dressing without having to seriously bundle up, turtlenecks are even more beloved for their layering prowess. Stick one under a T-shirt, a pair of overalls, or even an on-trend slip dress and you've got the kind of outfit that fashion girls dream of.



Though it's still technically summer, now's the time to stock up. Click on for the options we swear you'll end up wearing well past December.

