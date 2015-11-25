5 Easy Ways To Style An Oversized Sweater

'Tis the season of oversized everything — because really, there's nothing comfier than cozying up in big, soft sweaters. But when it comes to our favorite throw-on-and-go cardigans, we tend to make an excuse for wearing them anytime other than Sunday morning. If you've found yourself saying, "I felt lazy," or, "I was running late," you're not alone. But lazy weekends shouldn't hold exclusive rights to your nubby-knit, chunky-sized, cuddly-fit sweaters. It's time those babies got a little more credit.



Regardless of the cardigan's size, it's easy to take it from a lackluster outfit topper to something you'll want to flaunt on Instagram. Rather than sticking it with a pair of leggings or skinny jeans, get creative with the styling. All it really takes are a few touches of the imagination (and some closet items you already own) to transition your knit from a grandpa-style hand-me-down to something you can truthfully call "cozy-chic" — and not be embarrassed to wear on a Wednesday.





