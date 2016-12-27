Kim Kardashian Wore A Communist Sweatshirt & People Have Feelings About It

Kim Kardashian's fashion choices are a constant subject of fascination. Her retreat from the public life these past few months, however, has given the media less fodder to discuss, dissect, and derive meaning from. Over the holiday, though, Kim reemerged: She went to see The Nutcracker with husband Kanye West and their daughter, North. As always, eschewing the conventions of what one would wear to the ballet, she opted for a lampshading-redux look in an oversized red hoodie from Vetements' collaboration with Russian retailer SVMoscow, featuring the Communist hammer-and-sickle emblem, and lace-up heeled Yeezy boots. This, of course, gave everyone lots to speculate about.
Advertisement
#TheWests are back in action! They were seen at the #LosAngelesBalletSchool pic.twitter.com/YdWuhzBLEE— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 24, 2016
Now, what Kardashian probably intended as an innocent #OOTD has had much deeper meaning as far as the public is concerned, according to The Cut. First, more and more evidence comes forward of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, then Kanye West gets chummy with President-elect Donald Trump (despite the disparaging comments he's has made about West's wife) — and now this? There must be something there...right? Odds are, no, not at all. But whether or not Kimmy meant anything by it, the internet is having a grand ol' time speculating.
I bet Kim k got this USSR sweater from Kanye who got it from trump who got it from putin pic.twitter.com/Rbz5KHPSpD— DINGO JOHNSON (@THEDINGOJOHNSON) December 24, 2016
Trotsky didn't take an ice pick to the back of the head for this https://t.co/PWTbllguT3— Harry (@BRAINSlCK) December 27, 2016
wow who knew kim k was a komrade all along pic.twitter.com/PlxlixQGKB— vampire workday (@imbobswaget) December 24, 2016
There's also double irony at play here. Firstly, there's Kim Kardashian, the foremost emblem of American consumerism, wearing a Communist symbol. Then, there's the fact that the aforementioned emblem has been transplanted onto a $770 hoodie. Question marks all around.
they're selling a communist hoodie for 770 dollars if this isn't the most ironic thing i've seen this year... https://t.co/hy0kW2IHwf— jordan rose (@maliagif) December 25, 2016
An extremely effective visual explanation of the word "irony" https://t.co/I7MyxG3sky— Ella-May (@ellamarleyx) December 25, 2016
Advertisement